Gail P. Cummins, a long-time resident of Penick Village passed peacefully Monday, April 26, 2021. She was 90 years old.
Gail was born Dec. 11, 1930, in Pennsylvania and moved to Little Falls, N.J., as a young girl. On June 23, 1951, she married her long-time sweetheart, Michael Cummins. The two moved to Verona, N.J., where they adopted two children, Sally and Jim. Gail worked for Prudential Insurance before retiring and relocating to Seven Lakes in 1987. Both Gail and Mike were members of the Seven Lakes Chapel in the Pines.
An active lady, Gail had a number of hobbies. She was happiest working in her garden. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making her daughter’s clothes and in later years, making beautiful quilts. Gail sang in the choir of Verona Methodist Church as well as the Chapel in Seven Lakes. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed doing Tai Chi at the fitness center. She was a volunteer at the Weymouth Center and worked with the Toy Makers. Gail was a 20-year breast cancer survivor and participated in the Race for the Cure many times.
Gail was the wife of the late Michael Cummins. Survivors include daughter, Sally and husband, Greg, of Charlotte, and granddaughter, Elizabeth, of Atlanta; son, James “Jim” Cummins and wife, Odalys, of Ambler, Pa., along with grandson, James Tyler, of Port Orange, Fla., and Briana, of Philadelphia.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Chapel in the Pines, 581 Seven Lakes Drive, West End.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chapel in the Pines or FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374.
