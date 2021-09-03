Lt. Col. Gage Aborn Bleakley, U.S. Air Force (ret.), 66, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
He and his wife, Rene, celebrated their 48th anniversary this month, and had recently moved to the area to be close to their son, Jon, his wife, Ann-Marie, and their three boys, Jack, Isaac and Cooper. He is survived by them all, as well as his sister, Martha Culler, of Pawley’s Island, S.C.; brother, Bill Bleakley, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister, Sandy Bleakley, of Melbourne, Fla., and stepbrother, Frank “Questie” Gring, of North Andover, Mass.
He was preceded in death by their daughter, Adrianna Elizabeth Bleakley; his mother, Elizabeth Weed Bleakley; his father, William Jay Bleakley; and his stepmother, Gwen Bleakley.
Gage was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Orangeburg, S.C. His whole life he was known to be smart, hard-working, athletic, and of strong character. He was a Defensive MVP on the 1971 South Carolina State Champion Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School football team. He worked as a sports reporter for the Orangeburg Times and Democrat while attending South Carolina State University. Gage joined the U.S. Air Force in 1983, serving all over the world, including deployments to Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom, before he retired in 2006. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal for his service in support of Operation Allied Force — Kosovo. Since then, he has served in church and ministry positions, including regional director for the CRU Valor program ministering to college ROTC cadets throughout the Carolinas, Kentucky and Tennessee. His life was defined by selfless service, commitment to family and country, and love for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a mentor to many, friend to all, and a dedicated fan of Clemson University athletics, especially football.
The family will remember Gage at a memorial service at Christ Community Church in Pinehurst, at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. They will receive friends and family after the service at the church. There will also be a memorial gathering in Fayetteville, Ark., and a graveside service at the U.S. Air Force Academy in the near future.
Flowers are appreciated, but if friends and family prefer to make donations, they can be made in Gage’s memory to New Heights Church, Fayetteville, Ark., Albania Outreach Ministry at NewHeightschurch.com/give. Please put Gage Bleakley Albania Memorial in the notes. Alternately, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse, or the ALS Association in Gage’s name.
Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.
Psalm 1:1-3
