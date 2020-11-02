Dr. G.D. “Doc” Kruchko, DVM, 84, of Monroe, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1936, in Charlotte County, Va., to the late George Kruchko and Josephine Bradburn Kruchko. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise Kruchko.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave., Monroe. The family will receive friends and relatives following the service.
He is survived by his son, Donovan Kruchko and his wife, Tracy; brother, Leonard Kruchko; and two grandchildren, Kailey Kruchko and Kassidy Kruchko.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215-3220.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Kruchko family.