Freida M. Keister Powers passed Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Freida, as her friends called her, lived a full life. She was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Romney, W.Va. Her family later moved to Timonium, Md., where she spent a majority of her younger years and where she graduated from high school. Freida was an honor roll student and an avid athlete, playing softball, volleyball and basketball. It was at one of her high school games that she met the man she would later marry.
Freida met and married Charles C. Powers, a soldier stationed in the local area on Aug. 28, 1954. Upon marriage, she traveled the world with “Charlie.” They had two children, Charles C. Powers Jr. and Freida May Powers Mecomber.
As she traveled the globe with Charlie, she, like most military wives, found work when and where they were stationed. She retired from Civil Service at Fort Bragg in 1988.
After the death of Charlie, she moved from Fayetteville to Pinehurst in 2001. While in Pinehurst, she quickly became involved with Habitat for Humanity and The Village Chapel. Freida had also fostered animals, and is survived by her long time, four-legged friends, Diva and Sheri. he thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her two grandchildren, Taylor Charlene and Jordan Nicole.
She departed this world, leaving it better because of the positive actions on the lives she impacted and the organizations she supported.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst. Interment will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville.
Freida’s family wishes to thank her many neighbors, especially Kathy Wilford. They also wish to thank Freida’s Village Chapel family and the accommodating staff at FirstHealth Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.Habitat.org or Habitat for Humanity of the North Carolina Sandhills, 2268 N.C. 5, Aberdeen, NC 28315, or to The Carolina Philharmonic, 5 Market Square, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
