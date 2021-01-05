Dr. Frederick “Fred” Joseph Kuhnert Jr., 87, of Seven Lakes, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Quail Haven, in Pinehurst.
Dr. Kuhnert was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Teaneck, N.J. He lived in Englewood, N.J. before moving to Hamburg, N.J., where he opened his first dental practice. Dr. Kuhnert was known for his compassion and generosity for those in need.
Fred Kuhnert lived in Vernon, N.J., for 28 years before moving to Seven Lakes, with the love of his life, Irma Kuhnert. The Kuhnerts loved life in Seven Lakes, where they resided for 31 years.
Dr. Kuhnert was preceded by his parents, Dorothy and Fred Kuhnert Sr.; and his wife of 52 years, Irma Kuhnert.
He is survived by three children, Brandon Kuhnert (Hannah), of Juneau, Alaska, Clay Kuhnert, of Raeford, and Nancy Melone (Steven), of Seven Lakes. He was blessed and is survived by his grandsons, Hunter Kuhnert, of Santa Monica, Calif., Steven Melone (Kate), of Albemarle, Christopher Melone (Krystina), of Charleston, S.C., and Oliver Kuhnert, of St. Thomas, and granddaughters, Ryver Kuhnert and Raven Kuhnert, both of Juneau, Alaska; and two great-grandchildren, Drew Melone and Maggie Melone, both of Albemarle.
Dr. Kuhnert attended St. Cecilia High School, in Englewood, N.J. before attending Duke University, Class of 1955, magna cum laude, where he earned a business degree, (CPA). Dr. Kuhnert, a Duke baseball player also served as the president of Kappa Sigma. In addition, Dr. Kuhnert earned his DDS at Fairleigh Dickenson University Dental School. While at FDU, he played for the FDU Globetrotters basketball team. Dr. Kuhnert was an avid baseball player, invited to share his talents with the New York Yankees. Besides choosing a career in dentistry, Dr. Kuhnert was president of the board of directors for Sussex Rural Electric and upon retirement from his private practice in dentistry, enjoyed continuing practicing dentistry at Fort Bragg.
Fred Kuhnert will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his incredible love of all things Duke, especially Duke basketball, his compassion for those in need, his contagious smile, his athleticism, and his unique sense of humor. Dr. Kuhnert, along with his wife Irma shared their love for animals and enjoyed caring for animals in need.
Dad, Grandpa, and Papa, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather you will be missed and loved forever!
