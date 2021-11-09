Frederick F. Bucci, 97, of Southern Pines/Pinehurst, passed peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at his home.
Fred was born and raised in Essex County, N.J. Upon graduation from high school, he enrolled in Newark College of Engineering, which he attended for a few semesters, but with World War II in progress, it became necessary to postpone his college education and he entered the U.S. Army. He was assigned to a base in College Station, Texas, where he attended Texas A&M College of Engineering for three semesters, until his transfer overseas, where he took part in the invasion of Okinawa.
Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned to New Jersey and decided to pursue a law degree. He enrolled at Rutgers University, where he earned both his Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law degrees in the same year. He was awarded his Juris Doctorate degree a short time later.
Although Fred was offered a position in his family’s law firm, he accepted an offer with the Central Intelligence Agency. Following extensive travel stateside as well as abroad, he was assigned to headquarters. He later was advised that he was being promoted to the position of chief, Alien Affairs Staff, for the agency. To further his knowledge of immigration law, he enrolled in evening classes at Georgetown University Law School.
Because of his innate ability to come up with solutions to complex cases, he became well known and respected throughout the intelligence community. During his working career, he was awarded a number of awards and commendations from agencies outside the CIA, including a letter of special recognition for his participation with the Interagency Task Force for Indochina Refugees, signed by President George Bush; letters of appreciation from Judge Webster, then director of the FBI; as well as letters of appreciation from the Defense Intelligence Agency, the U.S. Army and Air Force Intelligence Units, and the Immigration Service. He also received the CIA Intelligence Medal of Merit. His special achievement, however, was being one of the first recipients of the prestigious Donovan Award.
It was at the CIA, when he was initially transferred to headquarters in the late 1950s, that he met his wife, Helene, also a CIA employee. After a two-year courtship, they married and enjoyed 62 wonderful years together.
Even though he was advised that he would be promoted to a higher position, Fred decided to follow through with his plans to take an early retirement in 1981, and he and Helene moved to Pinehurst. Approximately six months later, he was hired by a Raleigh law firm, where he practiced immigration law in a newly established office in Fayetteville. He was named vice chairman, and later chairman, of the Carolina Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association. After a period of time, however, he returned to his employment with the U.S. government until his final retirement, after 57 years of government service.
Fred was active in community and church affairs. He was chairman of the Legal Committee for the building of the new Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as for the building of the church hall and school several years later. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, having served as advocate for the third degree, and comptroller for the fourth degree.
In his spare time, Fred enjoyed playing golf, and also playing cards with his monthly card group. He was the principal organizer and first president of the Donald Ross Area Association. He enjoyed traveling, and especially taking cruises. Fred loved life — he had a wonderful sense of humor, a beautiful smile, and it was a pleasure being in his company.
Fred is survived by his devoted wife, Helene; his niece Elaine and her husband, John, of Millsboro, Del.; a nephew, Kenneth, of Hamilton, N.J.; his brother-in-law, Richard Gromek, of Greensburg, Pa.; his sister-in-law, Norma Gromek, of Latrobe, Pa.; a number of nieces and nephews; and his incredible surrogate daughters, Nicolette Kaptur and Rebecca Hooper, of Pinehurst, who filled Fred’s and Helene’s life with much love and joy ever since their arrival in Pinehurst a number of years ago — they were always immediately available to lend assistance when needed. Mention also must be made of the generous and thoughtful neighbors and friends for their wonderful and much appreciated generosity during his period of illness.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, Eugene and Mary Bucci; his sister Violet; and a number of cousins.
A private Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Pinehurst, with the Very Rev. John J. Forbes officiating, and interment will take place at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 Dundee Road., Pinehurst, NC 28374; St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s Street., Boulder City, NV 89005; or Rutgers University Law School, Newark Campus, 123 Washington St., Newark, NJ 07102. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines