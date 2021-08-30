Freda Hargrove Johnson, 61, of Raeford, formerly of the Eastwood Community, West End, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at FirstHealth/Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A walk-through viewing was held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 5 p.m., Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing were required for this indoor event.
A graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 30, at 11 a.m. at Eastwood Community Cemetery, 291 Esther Road, West End.
Survivors include her husband, Harley Johnson; children, Roderick, Courtney and Natavia; brothers, Morris, Harvey (Cozette), Frankie and Alfonzo; sisters, Charlene Hollingsworth (Victor), Faye Horn and Jean Square (Isaac); four grandchildren; and other relatives
