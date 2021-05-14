Fred W. Garrison, 86, of West End, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was the last of 12 surviving children born to the late Albert Hamilton Garrison and Mittie Hayworth Garrison. Fred retired from Jesse Jones Sausage Company, where he was a sales manager and supervisor.
He was a lifetime member of Culdee Presbyterian Church, and he and his wife, the late Ezelle Byrd Garrison, were auxiliary members of Eastwood Fire Department. Fred enjoyed a longtime tradition of playing golf with his friends, sharing homemade coconut cake made by Ezelle, while on golf outings.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ezelle, he was preceded in death by seven brothers; four sisters; and two grandchildren, Logan Garrison and Joshua Sessoms.
He is survived by his children, Debi Faircloth, of West End, Robert Garrison and wife, Kathy, of Greensboro, and Linda Sessoms, of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Matthew Sessoms, Rebekah Maples, Kolby Garrison and Kyleigh Garrison; and great-grandchildren, Adyson Maples, Madelyn Maples and Lillian Sessoms.
A viewing will be held Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at Culdee Presbyterian Church Cemetery. After the service, the family will receive friends across the street at Eastwood Fire Department.
Memorials may be made to Culdee Presbyterian Church, Youth Fund, 916 N.C. 73, West End, NC 27376; or to Eastwood Fire Department, 980 N.C. 73, West End, NC 27376.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit PinesFunerals.com.