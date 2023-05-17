Fred E. McAllister May 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fred Eugene McAllister, 85, of Aberdeen, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. McLeod Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 17, 2023 Calendar May 17 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 17, 2023 May 17 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Wed, May 17, 2023 May 18 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Thu, May 18, 2023 May 19 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Fri, May 19, 2023