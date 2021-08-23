Franklin C. McKenzie

Franklin Church McKenzie, 67, of the Cruso community, lost his life during the catastrophic events that took place Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at his home.
A native of Moore County, Franklin was the son of the late Billy and Elizabeth McKenzie. He moved to Western North Carolina in 1976 and was a talented artisan and leather crafter, who was known for his custom leather holsters. He was a tool and die maker, a caretaker of Heritage Cove Cabins in Cruso, and currently a caregiver to his father-in-law, Wayne Warner. Franklin had a love for God, family, and country. He was very dedicated to his family, loved guns and the mountains. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mothers-in-law, Aline E. Warner and Dorleen Warner; and brother-in-law, Gary D. Warner.
Franklin is survived by his loving wife of 43½ years, Tess Warner McKenzie, son, Jacob C. McKenzie, and grandson, Evan J. McKenzie, all of Cruso; brother, Donald McKenzie (Debbie), of Pinehurst; uncle, Joe Church, of Bethel; father-in-law, Wayne L. Warner, of Cruso; and nephew, Matthew McKenzie (Fiona) and their daughter, Molly Rose, of Australia; along with numerous friends and extended family.
A celebration of Franklin’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to friends and family for their love and support during this tragic time. Special thanks to The Van Winkle Law Firm for everything they have done and for their support. They would also like to thank all the rescue crews and first responders from all over the state that have spent numerous hours in helping the families and community.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.