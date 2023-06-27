Frankie H. McLean Jun 27, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frankie H. McLean, 71, of Aberdeen departed this life on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, June 25, 2023 Calendar Jun 27 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27 Twelve Million Plus presents a free pre-screening of Here. Is. Better film Tue, Jun 27, 2023 Jul 1 Free community party with 5 live bands and free food at Castle Hoke Sat, Jul 1, 2023 Jul 2 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Jul 2, 2023 Jul 3 PWC Public Works Exhibit Mon, Jul 3, 2023