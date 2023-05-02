Frankie D. Butler

Frankie Dean Swaim Butler, 78, of Pinebluff, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.
Frankie was born on June 27, 1944, in Elizabeth City, to the late James Frank Swaim and Mary Hilma Dean Swaim. Frankie lived life to the fullest and had a spirit unmatched by others. She was an excellent and dedicated nurse, a fierce opponent on the basketball court, an unrelenting advocate for others and a feisty and fun sister, mother, and friend who always had your back when it counted.
Like the rest of the Dean family, she loved music and harmonized with her sisters as her mother played the piano. Frankie was a proud graduate of Aberdeen High School, class of 1962, where she excelled especially in basketball and Glee Club.
She found her true calling later in life working as a registered nurse at the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, and other hospitals in North Carolina. She was a kind woman who lit up any room she entered. She served as a leader at the Malcolm Blue Jr. Historical Society, a Girl Scout troop leader, and was a past president of the Moore Area Shag Society.
Frankie enjoyed trips to the beach, but what made her the happiest was spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara “Bobbie” Kay Swaim Cotten (Andy); and her brother, James “Jay” Frank Swaim Jr.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberley Butler Wood (Van) and Paula Butler Pope (Tilghman); one sister, Betty Jo Swaim Funderburk (David); four grandchildren, Clark Kelly Wood, Patrick Tilghman Pope Jr., Claude Harris Pope and Mary Myres Denning Pope; two nieces, Deana Young Funderburk and Andrea Jay Cotten Hoyle (Ken); one nephew, David Britton “Britt” Funderburk Jr. (Caren); and two aunts, Betsy Dean Noblett and Laura Dean.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with a service following at 3:30 p.m.
Inurnment at Pinebluff Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Frankie’s name may be made to Pinebluff Fire Department, 580 S. Walnut St., Pinebluff, NC 28373.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.