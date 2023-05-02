Frankie D. Butler

Frankie Dean Swaim Butler, 78, of Pinebluff, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

Frankie was born on June 27, 1944, in Elizabeth City, to the late James Frank Swaim and Mary Hilma Dean Swaim. Frankie lived life to the fullest and had a spirit unmatched by others. She was an excellent and dedicated nurse, a fierce opponent on the basketball court, an unrelenting advocate for others and a feisty and fun sister, mother, and friend who always had your back when it counted.