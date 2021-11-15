Frank W. Reichart

Frank W. “Bill” Reichart, of Southern Pines, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
He was born on July 3, 1935, and is survived by his wife, Betty; his three children, Renee Falzone (husband Michael), Wendy Caldwell (husband John) and Ron (wife Tracey); as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bill was born in Canada, where he grew up playing a variety of sports but excelled at hockey. A junior star in Canada, he played major junior hockey with the Winnipeg Black Hawks and Winnipeg Barons from 1949-53. After coming to the U.S., Bill played for four years at the University of North Dakota. In one game in 1954 against the University of Minnesota, Duluth, Bill scored seven goals, and had nine points. He played for most of the 1960s in minor leagues, including with the Denver Mavericks, Minneapolis Millers, St. Paul Saints and Rochester Mustangs.
Bill was asked to play in the Olympics, and after becoming a U.S. citizen, he joined Team USA in the 1964 Winter Olympics, held in Innsbruck, Austria. After his first game with the team, his teammates selected him as captain.
The Western Collegiate Hockey Association recognized Bill as one of the overall top 50 players in the league. The University of North Dakota also recognized Bill as one of their legends and inducted him into their Hall of Fame.
Bill previously lived in Rochester, Minn., where he worked for IBM for 30 years. He and his wife, Betty, retired to the Sandhills area in 1992 and made their home at Forest Creek Golf Club for more than 20 years. Bill was an avid and talented golfer and played in the 1994 PGA U.S. Senior Open in Pinehurst.
Bill will be missed by his friends and family, but his quick wit and personality will live on in the many fond stories shared by those who met and loved him.
At Bill’s request, there will be no service. For those wishing to offer a remembrance, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, Sandhills Children’s Center, or any animal rescue of choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.