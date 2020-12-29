Frank V. Walter

Frank Vincent V. Walter, of Pinehurst, formerly of Sagamore Hills, Ohio, and Fullerton, Calif., passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93 on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
He was born April 2, 1927, in Paulsboro, N.J., to Joseph and Eva Walter into a family of nine. He was the beloved husband for 65 years of Eleanor J. (nee Fetchu); loving father of the late David (Pearl), Deborah Nabak (Dennis), Douglas (Mauri), the late Donna, and Dan (former wife Renee Walter); loving grandfather of Kevin, Danielle Nabak, Dom Nabak, Courtney, Kyle, Christian, Katherine and Elizabeth.
He is also survived by sister-in-law Kay Walter, and brother-in-law David Fetchu, as well as many, many nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his siblings Joseph, John, Mary Searl, Eva Bundens, Anthony, George, Steve, Paul and Thomas.
Frank was a graduate of Swedesboro High School, entered the Army and served in World War II. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a mechanical engineering degree on the GI Bill and worked for B.F. Goodrich Tire Company his entire career, where he met his loving and devoted wife, Eleanor.
Having grown up on a farm, Frank was an avid gardener his entire life. His produce was well known and loved by friends and neighbors as he shared his abundance with all. A passionate, self-taught golfer, Frank retired to Pinehurst where he won individual Pinehurst Country Club championships as both a senior and super senior.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at Sacred Heart Church, in Pinehurst, on Jan. 2, 2021. A celebration of life, in Pinehurst, and interment at Holy Cross Catholic Church Columbarium, Kernersville, will be held later in 2021.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to https://sandhillscoalition.org/
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.