Frank T. Boron

Frank Thomas Boron, born Oct. 17, 1941, to Joseph and Helen Boron, New Castle, Pa., died Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his home.
He is survived by his loving wife, Janet; and sweet sister, Helen Flak. He was deeply loved and survived by six children, David Boron (Alissa), Stacey Kuehner (John), Katherine Parker, Aaron Boron, Claire Rogers (Frank) and Ethan Boron (Amber). He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Frank lived life abundantly all the way till the end. His great fashion for living was manifested in his life’s work and his life’s love — golf. After receiving his engineering degree at Fenn College, Frank had a successful career at BF Goodrich. In the late 1970s, he took a chance with three other men in launching a new plastics company, BioPlastics (BioThane Coated Webbing, N. Ridgeville, Ohio). He retired from BioThane in 2007 and spent his retirement in the golf capital of America, Pinehurst. In the spring of 2020, Frank and his wife moved back to the Cleveland area to be close to family for his last few rounds of golf.
And now for the finer things: Pops, as he was called by his children, and Babu by his grandchildren, was at ease with people, friends and strangers alike. He loved music, and he loved to play it loud. If he had another hobby, it was definitely cars. He liked a well-made machine. He could rock a pair of plaid pants and not bat an eye. Frank was a very generous and cheerful giver, always throwing away the ledger. He was a throwback type of man, who was always willing to patiently share his experience and knowledge whether it was how to paint a room, sand a dresser, change an outlet, run a company, edge a lawn or swing a club. He enjoyed a simple chili dog and was always on the lookout for a good ice cream stand. Cigars made him happy. Frank was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan — up until they started kneeling for the national anthem because he was an even more avid patriot. He was not a fan of hospitals and wished to leave this world at home which he did besides his best buddy, Bogey.
The finest of all things is Frank Thomas Boron became born again Father’s Day 2021. He has been called home to glory where he is exploring the fairways of heaven.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.