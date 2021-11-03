Frank J. Pipp died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
He was born June 13, 1925, in Iron Mountain, Mich. He joined the U.S. Navy in August 1943 and was discharged in August 1945. Frank graduated from the University of Michigan with an undergraduate degree in business.
Frank then landed his dream job at Ford Motor Co., joining the management manufacturing team. In 1971, after 21 years at Ford, Frank joined Xerox Corp., where he was president of several divisions.
Over the years, Frank served on the board of directors for many corporations and continued to serve on Nypro’s board of directors until the age of 86.
Frank was the recipient of the Malcolm Baldridge Award for Quality while at Xerox. He then served as a judge for the Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award for five years, and was chairman of the panel, as well as a member of the board of overseers for the award. Frank was also the recipient of the “seal medallion” from the CIA, the highest award the agency gives to civilian service.
In addition, Frank worked with task forces for Columbia University School of Education and the Vanderbilt University Peabody School of Education on ways to reform and improve our public school system.
Frank is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gloria, whom he fondly referred to as his “B.W.” (beautiful wife); as well as two children, Frank and Gladys; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services are Thursday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, in Pinehurst.