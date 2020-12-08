Francis J. Scagnelli, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday evening, Dec. 5, 2020, while resting comfortably in his home. At his time of passing, he was surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandchildren, who were reminiscing, telling stories of his life. Fran finally succumbed to a 9-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; three children, sons James Scagnelli (spouse Patricia) and Mark Scagnelli (spouse Kim), and daughter, Lisa Harrington; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was a loving, gentle, caring and loyal son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His wife Barbara was the center of his universe, and he was at the center of hers.
Fran was born in 1931 in Natick, Mass., and grew up in the Boston area. He moved to the Pinehurst area with his wife, Barbara, in 1990, after retirement. Fran was a devout Catholic and was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Pinehurst. To Fran, the most important thing in his life was his family. He cherished his time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always looking for reasons to have family gatherings.
He was a big fan of Boston sports, and really loved the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was a Master Gardener and loved doing all types of projects around the house.
He is tremendously missed already.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to FirstHealth Hospice for the loving care they gave Fran in the closing years of his illness.
