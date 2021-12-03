Francis “Frank” Joseph Ripp, of Whispering Pines, passed away on his 89th birthday, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Quail Haven Village in Pinehurst.
Frank is survived by his wife of 66 years, Everlyn Jean Ripp; daughter, Barbara Statas (Tom); and son, Thomas Ripp. He was a loving husband and father.
Frank grew up in Queens, N.Y., and attended Brooklyn Technical High School. He met his wife at Cornell University, where he played football while studying for his engineering degree, and she worked as a nurse at the university’s infirmary. Frank worked for Grumman Aircraft in Bethpage, N.Y., early in his career, and spent most of it working in the aerospace industry with IBM’s Federal Systems Division, including metallurgical engineering work on the Saturn V rocket’s Instrument Unit for the Apollo space flight missions. His work with IBM took him to plants in Owego, N.Y., Gaithersburg, Md., Huntsville, Ala., Bethesda, Md., Manassas, Va., and Endicott, N.Y., before he retired to North Carolina, where he enjoyed photography, travel throughout the country, and the Sandhills Natural History Society.
Services will be held privately at a later date in Vestal, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 (https://www.pcf.org/).
Care of the family is entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home-Aberdeen.