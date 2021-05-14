The Rev. Francis G. Maloney, 89, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Pinehurst.
He was born Feb. 13, 1932, in South Boston, Mass., to the late Mr. and Mrs. John J. Maloney (Catherine Cady). He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Joyce Maloney, Gail Shepherd (Hank), Robert Maloney (Ashley) and William Maloney, as well as other extended family members and friends.
After discerning a vocation to the priesthood, Father Maloney entered formation and studies for the priesthood for the Marist Fathers in 1950 at Saint Mary’s Manor in Penndel, Pa., and then continuing in his formation with the Diocese of Raleigh in 1954, completing his degrees in philosophy and theology at Saint Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Md. in 1960. Father Maloney was then ordained to the priesthood on May 26, 1960, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Charlotte, by the Most Rev. Vincent S. Waters, Bishop of Raleigh.
In the Diocese of Raleigh, Father Maloney served as assistant pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Newton Grove; as assistant pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Charlotte; as administrator of Saint Francis de Sales Parish in Lumberton; as pastor of Christ the King Parish in King’s Mountain; as pastor of Saint Charles Borromeo Parish in Ahoskie; as pastor of Saint Paul Parish in Henderson; as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Dunn and Immaculate Conception Parish in Clinton; as pastor of Blessed Sacrament in Burlington; as pastor of Saints Mary and Edward Parish in Roxboro; as pastor of Saint Brendan the Navigator Parish in Shallotte; and as pastor of Saint Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Garner with assistance in priestly ministry at Saint Bernadette Parish in Fuquay-Varina. Father Maloney then retired from active priestly ministry in July 2000, having been named pastor emeritus of Saint Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Garner.
The funeral arrangements for Father Maloney are as follows and noting that the visitation will be private to the family. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, with the Most Rev. Luis Rafael Zarama, Bishop of Raleigh, as principal celebrant and the Rev. Msgr. John J. Williams, homilist. Interment will take place at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish cemetery at 2922 Camp Easter Road, directly following the funeral Mass. A reception and light luncheon will follow the burial to be served in the parish hall at Sacred Heart Parish in Pinehurst.
Mass cards and condolences may be sent to the family of Father Maloney, care of his nephew, Robert Maloney, 25 Fieldcrest Drive, Bridgewater, MA 02324.
