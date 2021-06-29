Frances Roland Broeils, 84, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.
She was born April 29, 1937, in Rock Hill, S.C.
Frances worked for the state of North Carolina for 32 years. She retired March 31,1999, from McCain Correctional Hospital. She received the Basic Corrections Certificate in November 1993 from the N.C. Department of Justice. She also received the State Advanced Corrections Certificate on Aug. 20, 1993.
Frances was in the first graduating class from Sandhills Community College. She later graduated from UNC Pembroke with a degree in history.
Ms. Frances, as she was affectionately called, was the 2010 Sardine Festival Queen. She was a member of the Southern Pines Protective Order of the Does, Elks Club, and a member of Ashley Heights Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Broeils, of Aberdeen; father, John Stanley Roland; mother, Alice Blanche Young; sister, Susan R. Smith, formerly of Statesville; and brothers, John Roland, of Laurinburg, James Roland, of Statesville, and William Roland, of Boise, Idaho.
She is survived by her sister, Reba R. Reece and her husband, John, of Titusville, Fla.; sons, Bill Turner and his wife, Cindy, of Greensboro, and Jim Turner and his partner, Chris Keitofski, of Oakland Park, Fla.; and her grandson, David Turner.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Ashley Heights Cemetery, with Dr. David Boroughs officiating.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Seven Lakes Memory Care in West End, and Community Home Care and Hospice in Rockingham.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.