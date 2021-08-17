Frances Mason

Frances (Bea) Mason, 95, of Aberdeen, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery, Aberdeen. Viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the funeral home.
Surviving are daughters, Beverly A. Mason, of Laurinburg, and Rosalind M. Nieves Biggs (Dr. Bradley Biggs), of New York, N.Y.; sister, Grace Broadnax, of Siler City, and Wilhelmena McRae, of Troy; grandson, Martelis Diarra II, of Los Angeles; granddaughter, Elan Nieves (Paul A. Smith, Jr.), of New York, N.Y.; great-granddaughter, Olivia R. Nieves-Jerome, of New York, N.Y.
Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.