Frances Dickson Smith, of Pinehurst, died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.
Born Isabella Mary Frances Dickson, in 1931, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Fran was the youngest of George and Margaret Shand Dickson’s four children. She had a very happy and active childhood. Fran enjoyed tennis, horseback riding, and Highland dancing. The Dickson household was very musical, and Fran played piano very well. Upon completion of secretarial school, she worked full-time for a firm in Edinburgh, where she was very accomplished.
She loved going to formal dances, and it was at such a dance that she met Derrick Smith. She and Derrick were married in 1955, and that same year a 24-year-old Frances left Scotland, bound for an adventurous new life. Their first stop was Canada where she gave birth to her first two children, Fiona and Bryden. From there, with two kids in tow and a third on the way, she singlehandedly packed up the family home in Toronto and moved the family to Mexico, where Derrick had relocated for work. Her youngest daughter, Carmen, was born shortly after her arrival in Guadalajara. Here she enjoyed entertaining, travel, developing her Spanish language and making many new friends. Several years later the family moved to the U.S., where she raised her family in Greenwich, Conn.
In the late 1970s, Fran gamely reentered the work force outside of the home. She earned a job as a bookkeeper at a brokerage firm, where she worked full-time for the next decade to support her children and home in Greenwich. In 1987, Fran relocated a final time to Pinehurst, in order to be closer to her children, several of whom had migrated south. Never afraid of a challenge, during this period, Fran and her dear friend, Lynne, built and ran a vintage clothing store and later helped build an interior decorating business with another friend, Alice. She lived in Pinehurst in her beloved “Gingerbread House” for over three decades until her passing.
Fran loved antiquing with her daughters and granddaughters. She loved spending time and laughter with her close circle of friends and her sister, Margaret. She loved travel and adventure. She loved writing clever poems and jokes and often kept herself in stitches recalling her funniest efforts. She also loved dogs, and rescued a number of them, but loved none so much as her precious dog, and companion until the end, little Charlie.
Most of all Fran loved her family. She adored Fiona, Bryden and Carmen, and they adored her. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of all of their accomplishments and the wonderful people they had become. In return, her entire family was devoted to her.
Fran was a charming and lovely person. She was playful — always quick with a smile and a laugh. She was generous — always there for friends and family alike when needed. She was welcoming and loved to open her house up and to entertain family and friends — always making people feel relaxed with her easy hospitality.
Fran died as she lived, surrounded by those who loved and adored her.
Frances was predeceased by her daughter, Fiona Frances Smith Hudson.
She is survived by her son, Bryden Derrick Smith and his wife, Sue; her daughter, Carmen Maria Smith Garver and her husband, Bob; her grandchildren, Ashley Wong and husband, Sam, Stephanie Hiser, Kaley Smith, Grayson Smith, Savannah Smith, Bridget Smith, Margaret Garver, Elizabeth Garver and Frances Garver; and her great-grandchildren, Milo Leone, Simon Wong, Violet Wong and Theo Wong; and family residing in the U.K.: nephew Brian Dickson and wife, Anne, nephew, James Walker and wife, Melonie, niece, Frances Atkinson and husband, Martin, and niece, Pat Milne and husband, Bob.
There will be a private memorial service for family and close friends at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Community Presbyterian Church at 125 Everette Road, Pinehurst, followed by a graveside committal at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Strict adherence to COVID guidelines will be observed. The service will also be streamed online.
Flowers can be ordered through Hollyfield Design at (910) 692-7243 or please consider making a charitable donation to the Moore Humane Society (moorehumane.org).
