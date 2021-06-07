Frances Blair Diggs Graham, 86, of West End, formerly of Kernersville, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side. Frances was born on Jan. 25, 1935, in Anson County, to the late George Alexander Diggs and Margaret Elizabeth Pressley Diggs. She was a member of Beulah Hill Baptist Church and formerly a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, in Winston-Salem. Frances enjoyed fishing and gardening. She had a love for animals and throughout the years had many faithful companions. She leaves behind her beloved fur baby, Penny. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Philip Graham, of West End; her daughters, Brenda Clayton (Steven), of Durham, Phyllis Love (Wendel), of Kernersville, Audrey Bayse (Mark), of Thomasville, and Amy Lashmit (James), of Kernersville; nine grandchildren, Matthew Clayton, Andrew Clayton (Lauren), Todd Love, Tim Love (Katie), Ashley Callahan (Joe), Lorin Willard (Terry), Erica Lippard (Keenan), Autumn Mack (Phillip) and Tyler Crabb; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Virginia Cade, of Southern Pines; and her brother, Joe Diggs, of Southern Pines.
In addition to her parents and her stepfather, Eli Caudle, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Wanda Sue Graham; six brothers; and two sisters. Funeral service will be held Monday, June 7, at 2 p.m. at Beulah Hill Baptist Church in West End with the Rev. Darrell Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Beulah Hill Baptist Church, 7400 Beulah Hill Church Road, West End, NC 27376 or to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of In-Home Care Services of Red Springs and FirstHealth Hospice for their care and compassion to Mrs. Graham. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
