Frances C. Frye May 17, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frances Clark Frye, 93, of Pinehurst, died Monday, May 15, 2023.She was born July 20, 1929, in Fayetteville, to the late Timothy Nicholson and Alice Ledbetter Clark.Frances was a great mom, a fabulous grandmother and great-grandmother. She never met a stranger and loved her family and friends with all her heart. Frances loved life, being with friends and traveling.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Cross Creek Cemetery, with Adam Floyd officiating.Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, Fayetteville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., May 17, 2023 Calendar May 17 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 17, 2023 May 17 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Wed, May 17, 2023 May 18 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Thu, May 18, 2023 May 18 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Thu, May 18, 2023 May 19 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Fri, May 19, 2023