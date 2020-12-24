Frances B. Smith Dec 24, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frances “Tina” Stutts Burns Smith, 72, of Staley, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Joyce-Brady Chapel, Bennett. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed, Dec 23, 2020 Calendar Dec 25 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Fri, Dec 25, 2020 Dec 29 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Tue, Dec 29, 2020 Dec 30 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Wed, Dec 30, 2020 Dec 31 Ghost Army Exhibit: The Artists of Deception Thu, Dec 31, 2020