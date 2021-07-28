Frances Aileen Standley, of Aberdeen, said goodbye to this beautiful place and its wonderful people Monday, July 26, 2021.
Fran, as she preferred being called, retired from the N.C. Department of Corrections after 19 years as a licensed practical nurse. Since 1994, Frances was employed in various nursing homes as well as at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, the American Red Cross as a Gray Lady and as a volunteer with the Stroke Community Rescue Squad. Frances loved gardening, bird watching, cooking and baking cookies.
Frances leaves behind her beloved son, Michael; her precious Pekinese, Chloe; and special friends.
Per her request, there will no services. Donations can be made the Moore County Humane Society in her memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.