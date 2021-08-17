Florence Ann McCracken Dossenbach, 78, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, and was surrounded by her loving family. The graveside service will occur at Buffalo Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Brian Caldwell officiating the service.
Florence was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Lee County. She was the daughter of the late Frank Webb McCracken Jr. and Margaret Moore McCracken. She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Robert Dossenbach Jr. in 2003.
She graduated from Sanford Central High School in 1961. She attended Stratford College in Danville, Va., and later went to dental hygienist school.
She was a substitute teacher at West Lee Middle School for 20 years. Many of her students called her Mrs. D. She always encouraged her students to do the best they could do and to stay in school. Some of her students after they graduated from high school reached out to “Mrs. D.” to let her know they did it! They received their diploma, an achievement she stressed was important to them in middle school. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sanford for 48 years. She served as co-chair of the nursery in the church. She could always soothe a crying child who didn’t want their parents to leave them by finding some captain’s wafers and singing to them. A baby whisperer.
She, a gourmet baker, was known for her delicious pound cakes, brownies and peach cobblers. At Thanksgiving and Christmas times, she would always make homemade rolls from scratch and the pleasant aroma wafted throughout the Dossenbach home. Her grandchildren always loved being at her house during holidays, watching Barney videos, going to the Elks pool with her, lying in the hammock in the backyard and going to the library to pick out favorite books. She was an extremely special Granny and Meme to her grandchildren.
Surviving Florence are her children, son, Robert Webb Dossenbach, and wife, Julia, of Sanford; daughters, Margaret Leigh, of Chapel Hill, and Flossie D. Parks, and husband, O. Tracy Parks III, of Pinehurst; her special friend of 17 years, Joe Cameron; six grandchildren, Chris, Ashley and Adam Dossenbach, Allison Banks Garcia, McKeller Knox and Marleigh Normann; four great-grandchildren, Bobbi Quinn, Jackson Charles “Jack”, Nani and Elia; one brother, Frank Webb McCracken III and wife, Ann Phillips McCracken; brothers-in-law, Tom Dossenbach and wife, Mary and Alan Dossenbach and wife, Janice; nine nieces and one nephew. Also surviving are her cousins, Florence Ann Tucker, of Shelby, Mary Jo Kennedy, of Greensboro, and Robert (Bob) W. Moore, of Chapel Hill.
In lieu of flowers, Florence requested memorials be made to Cameron Boys’ Camp, 255 Cameron Camp Road, Cameron, NC 28326; Saint Mary’s School, 900 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27603; and Christians United Outreach Center of Lee County (Backpack Pals), 2885 Lee Ave., Sanford, NC 27332 or www.cuoclc.org
Many thanks to Dr. Ronald J. Powell and staff; Claudette Griffin, caregiver; Liberty Hospice of Sanford, especially Eliza and Kristina, for their expertise, love and support to our mother on her final journey.
Words Mom lived by and achieved to her family and friends:
“Love is very important. Love leaves a legacy. How you treat other people is the most enduring impact you can leave on earth. It’s not what you do, but how much LOVE you put into what you are doing that matters. Remember you have no guarantee of tomorrow, if you want to express love, do so now! Don’t wait to give time and love people. If you have an opportunity to help people, please do so.” — Florence McCracken Dossenbach
