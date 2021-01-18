Florence Irene DeSandy, 93, formerly of Pinehurst, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Hixson, Tenn.
She was born Nov. 24, 1927, in Detroit, to the Rev. Fred Don and Georgia Etta Reed. She married Robert Joseph DeSandy on July 2, 1949, in Detroit. They were married 69 years until his death in 2018. Florence had been living in Hixson, Tenn., at Morning Pointe Assisted Living, near family.
Florence was preceded in death by her brothers, Samuel, Paul, Charles, Fred, Raymond and Wilbur Reed; and sisters, Lillian Brown, Mary Farris-Kribs, Blanche Woody and Rebekah Ruth Wilson.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Pedde, of Michigan; her daughter, Nancy, and son-in-law, David Larson, of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Sara Buscaglia (Tommy), Brooke Larson (Shaun) and Carin Corey (Clark); nine great-grandchildren, Isaac, Asher, Yuri and Ila, Buscaglia, Arlo, Hawk and Stoney Larson, and twins Emerson and Millie Corey; and many nieces and nephews.
Florence retired from Parke-Davis Company of Detroit. She was a member of Louisa St. Clair Daughters of the American Revolution in Grosse Pointe, Mich. She loved golf and volunteered for tournaments and community events in the Pines. She enjoyed many friendships and had a gift of hospitality. She attended The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Village Chapel, in Pinehurst, Kindred Hospice of Chattanooga or Samaritans Purse.
She will be laid to rest with her husband, Robert DeSandy, at Arlington National Cemetery. Burial and memorial will be at a later date.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home and Cremation Service; 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson, Tenn. or (423) 531-3975.