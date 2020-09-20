Florence E. McCormick, 99, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home.
She was born Sept. 2, 1921, in Lakewood, Ohio, to John and Barbara Olsavsky, and was the youngest member of a large family, who were very active in serving their Lutheran Church.
After graduating from John Marshall High School, Florence studied to become a nurse, where she met her beloved husband, Dr. Rufus P. (Mac) McCormick in Cleveland. They married after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Christmas Day, and they were married for a total of 75 years.
Spending most of her life in the Cleveland and Ravenna, Ohio, area, she was known as a quick wit, very generous to a fault. Florence was very involved in the things that she loved most throughout her life — her family, her friends and her community. She loved sports and liked playing golf and cards. She was also a gifted artist, who loved arts and crafts and enjoyed cooking for others. In fact, she volunteered her time and talents to helping needy organizations, such as Alpha Enterprise, the Center of Hope and to numerous Robinson Memorial Hospital bazaars and benefits. And because of her avid interests in home decor, and her community, she served as a real estate agent for Dan Belino Reality in Ravenna, Ohio. Florence also served as a nurse in her husband’s office before his retirement.
Florence and her husband moved to Pinehurst at the ages of 84 and 90, to be closer to one of their five children, where they lived out the remainder of their lives. She was an active member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ravenna, Ohio, and a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Southern Pines. She was a wonderful loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Florence is survived by her daughters, Judith Claterbos, of Astoria, Ore., Jane Postlethwaite and Molly Fischer, both of Pinehurst, and Mary Lou Thomas, of Carthage; her daughter-in-law, Kathie McCormick, of Shoreline, Wash.; her grandchildren, Crystal, Carla, Jane, Susie, Christina, Logan and Brooks; her 11 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rufus; and her only beloved son, David; her parents; her sister, Ann; and her brothers, Stephen, John, George, Emil and Andrew.
There will be a private graveside service for family members, Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.