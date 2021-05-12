Florence “Ditty” Castles Snyder, 97, of Southern Pines, died Saturday, May 8, 2021.
She was born Aug. 16, 1923. The family held memberships in the First Presbyterian Church of Starkville, Miss. Her father, David Carson Castles, worked for the Starkville Cotton Oil Mill and Ice Company in Starkville, and he developed his own small dairy farm. Her mother, Martha Curtis “Miss Patt” Castles, had been a teacher at a Girls’ School in Asheville,before moving to Starkville. Ditty’s sister, Carolyn, bestowed nicknames on her two sisters by her childhood mispronunciation of “Sissy,” calling Frances “Big Ditty” and Florence “Ditty.” The “Ditty” nicknames stuck for both sisters. Carolyn’s nickname became “Cada.”
Ditty attended Belhaven College in Jackson, Miss., but came home after her mother suffered a stroke. She finished her education at Mississippi State in Starkville. About that time, our country needed officers for World War II. Mississippi State became an Officer Candidate School, which Pete “Fred” Snyder Jr., attended, and this little brunette helping to host dances in the dining hall caught his eye. They worked the dance floor together and were married Jan. 24, 1944, in the Starkville First Presbyterian Church.
They moved to Washington, D.C., after she finished college, and started a family. Pete landed a job with Botany Mills in Paterson, N.J. Then he got a better position with Continental Can Company in Paterson, and they settled in nearby Wayne, N.J. They were transferred to Houston, Texas, for a couple of years, but came back to Wayne while Pete worked in the New York office. Pete eventually transferred to the Chicago office of a Continental Can subsidiary. They lived in Clarendon Hills, Ill., until Pete retired in 1979 and they moved to Southern Pines.
They were members of the Pinehurst Country Club and enjoyed golf and bridge. Pete had a major stroke in 1985. Ditty was his faithful caregiver for almost eight years, with Pete confined to a wheelchair. They had been married 49 years when Pete died in February 1993. Ditty moved into Belle Meade in 1999. They were both members of the Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, where Ditty worked with the prayer group.
Ditty was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sisters. She carried on beyond her birth family for many years She continually lit up the lives of friends and family with her smile and encouraging talk in that sweet Mississippi accent. She is survived by her son, Peter F. Snyder III (Barbara), of Ringgold, Ga.; her daughter, Patricia Christman (John), of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; and her son, David Ellis Snyder (Bonnie), of Randleman. Her grandchildren include Carson Snyder, of Asheville, ,Claire Hemming (Lee), of Cedar Point, Kathryn Virginia Christman (Alan Brown), of Winston-Salem, Sarah Snyder Barron (Will), of Simpsonville, S.C., David (Marcie), and Kathryn Shinn, of Chattanooga, Tenn. Her great-grandchildren include Liza Hemming, Ryder and Genesis Brown, and Macy, Skyler and Noah Shinn. And, there are her nieces and nephews, children of Frances and Cada: Barnett Reynolds (Nina), of Raleigh, Ginger Reynolds (recently deceased), of Raleigh, Connie West Milligan (Bill), of Charlotte, and Johnny West (Linda), of Satellite Beach, Fla.
A celebration of life is planned for the Southern Pines Belle Meade Chapel after COVID restrictions are lifted. Her body will be interred next to her husband’s, with a family graveside service in Shepherdstown, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Snyder Memorial Fund at Brownson Presbyterian Church, 330 South May St., Southern Pines, NC 23837.
