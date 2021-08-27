Flora E. Leggett

Flora Etta Leggett, 91 of Aberdeen, obeyed God’s call and took His hand Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice in Pinehurst.
Flora was born Feb. 3, 1930, to the late Henry and Etta Leggett. Flora attended Moore County schools and graduated from Pinckney High School in 1950. Upon graduation, she moved to New York, where she began her career in retail, working for Woolworth. Due to Flora’s father being a deacon, she became a member of First Baptist Church in Cameron at an early age. After Flora’s move to New York, she became a member of Prince of Peace Baptist Church, where she served as the president of the usher board. Flora was also a member of the United Ushers Benevolent League of New York State Inc. In 2007, Flora returned to North Carolina to enjoy her retirement, where she enjoyed planting flowers, crossword puzzles, reading the newspaper, putting puzzles together and going for a ride. Flora fought the good fight, and she finished the race.
Flora was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Etta Leggett; her sister, Emma McClary; her brother, James Leggett; her aunts, Bessie, Rena and Jane McCrimmon; her uncles, Malcolm and Andrew McCrimmon, her nephews, Marvin McClary and Joe Cockrum and one great-grandchild, Kiera Leggett.
Flora leaves to celebrate and cherish many memories her daughter, Darlene Leggett (Robert), of Hoffman; her son, Harold Leggett (Gelian), of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Ebony Leggett, of Sanford; her grandsons, Jevon Leggett, of Wagram, and Harold Leggett, of Newport News, Va.; nine great-grandchildren; one niece, Etter Russell, of Hoffman; one nephew, Willie Cockrum, of Cameron; one great-niece, Contava Leggett, of Hoffman; one great-nephew, Joseph Cockrum II, of Vass; and a host of other relatives and friends. Flora kept everyone close to her heart, including longtime friends, Annie Lou Frye, Thelma Tennin, Andrea Boone, Mary Knight, Bruce Crouch, Eva Malloy; and “Poochie,” her grand-furbaby.
A heartfelt thank-you goes out to “FloJo’s Angels” — Ciera, Krystal, Dominique, LaResha and Sasha — an amazing team of women who provided exceptional 24-hour tender loving care for the past two months. What a blessing to celebrate the life of Flora Etta Leggett.
“Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
A private graveside service for the family was held Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Frye's Chapel Cemetery, Vass.