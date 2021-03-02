Flora DeMaine, 97, of Southern Pines, passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1923, in Mamaroneck, N.Y., to the late James and Assunta Giannetti.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank John DeMaine; one brother; and two sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Frank DeMaine III and his wife, Jane, of Conklin, N.Y., and Jeffrey DeMaine and his wife, Betty Ann, of Laurinburg; one brother, James Giannetti; one sister, Mae Guccione; one grandson, Dr. Alan DeMaine and his wife, Holly; and great-granddaughter, Nell.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 5, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines at 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with burial at Sandhills State VA Cemetery following at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
