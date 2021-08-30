Felton C. Causey

Felton Carlyle Causey, 96, of Southern Pines, went home to the Lord peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Accordius Health Care in Aberdeen.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Charles Garrison officiating. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Causey was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Durham, to the late William Brock Causey and Lillian Mae Patterson Causey. He served many years with the Vass Rescue Squad and was awarded with an honorary lifetime membership. He retired in 1987 after 29 years with JP Stevens in Aberdeen.
Mr. Causey was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Nancy Lee Orren Causey, in 2020. Also preceding him in death were three brothers and four sisters, Robert, William, James, Viola Brewer, Evelyn Cameron, Lois Hoyle and Minnie Francis Causey.
He is survived by a stepson, Kenneth D. Thornton Jr., of Southern Pines; a stepdaughter, Lisa Hunt, of Seven Lakes; three grandsons, Bobby Hancock (Stacie), of Aberdeen, Eli Hancock, of Pinebluff, and Decklan Kempka, of Charlotte; one granddaughter, Celeste Kempka, of Charlotte; and one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Hancock, of Aberdeen. Also surviving are many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Cypress Point Fire and Rescue.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.