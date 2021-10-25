Frances Suzanne Schuster Tilton, 75, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
She was born in 1946 in Charlotte, to Otto Mitchell Schuster and Mary Frances Stogner Schuster. She was a 1964 graduate of Myers Park High School in Charlotte, and later attended both Queens College in Charlotte, and the University of Cologne in Cologne, Germany.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Todd L. Tilton, of Southern Pines. She is also survived by her son, Gino Sabucco, of Silver Spring, Md.; two sisters, Karen Bohan (John), of Doraville, Ga., and Nancy Dreisbach (Edward), of Dunwoody, Ga.; one brother, Otto Mitchell Schuster Jr., of Mission, Texas; two nieces, Kathleen Barnes (Barron), of Atlanta, and Erin Walker (Patrick), of Suwanee, Ga.; one nephew, Stewart Bohan, of Atlanta; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.
Suzanne, or “Suz” as she was known to family and friends, had many interests in life. She joined Mensa in 1977 and eventually became a lifetime member. She was elected multiple times to the executive committee of Metropolitan Washington Mensa (MWM). Her many hobbies and interests included cooking, reading, writing and editing, glass staining, philately, foreign languages, traveling, and all varieties of games and puzzles.
She made many pilgrimages to Israel over the years, something that was very important to her. She and her husband sponsored many underprivileged children through Compassion Care International. She was also an active member of many homeowners’ associations. Later in life, she became a member of the Burleson Family Association (BFA). In 2019 she became a director, and in 2020 was elected vice president of membership.
Suzanne was much loved and will be greatly missed. Her selfless acts of kindness and generosity touched many lives over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity, or making a donation to FirstHealth Hospice Foundation, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Services will be private.
