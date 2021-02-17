Evie H. Reynolds

Evie Hill Reynolds, 102, of Robbins, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Peak Resources-Pinelake in Carthage.
Graveside services are at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Robbins. Officiating will be the Rev. Sam Grist and the Rev. Robert Kidd.
Evie was a native of Chatham County and a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She is remembered by her friends and family as an advocate to her church, community and loved ones. Her strong morals and Christian values will not be long forgotten, adorned by those she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy Reynolds; parents, John Lewis and Flora Jones Hill; sisters, Emma Hill, Essie Kidd, Nellie Phillips, Edna Elkins and Sally Williams; and brothers, Harley Hill and Lester Hill.
Surviving are son, Henry Reynolds and wife, Tresa, of Robbins; grandchildren, Garrett Reynolds and Lindsey Voss and husband, Cody.
The body will lie in repose Saturday, Feb. 20, from noon until 5 p.m. at Loflin Funeral Home, Ramseur.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 1535 North Moore Road, Robbins, NC 27325.
