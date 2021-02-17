Evie H. Reynolds

Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.