Everette F. Parker

Everette Franklin “Frank” Parker, of Pinehurst formerly of Raeford, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, June 11, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Frank was born March 4, 1942, in Darlington, S.C., to the late Glenn Thomas Parker and Betty Elizabeth Hutchinson Parker. He was preceded in death by his brother William “Bill” Thomas Parker. Frank was a member of Raeford Praise and Worship Center where he served as a deacon. He retired as an electrician with Campbell Soup in Maxton. Frank greatly loved his family, friends, life and travel.
Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Judy Burrow Parker, of Pinehurst; two daughters, Stephanie Parker-Smith and her husband, David R. Smith, of Aberdeen, and Carol Parker Steed and her husband, Andy Lee Steed, of Pinebluff; four grandchildren, Jaynee “Fallon” Parker-Jackson and her husband, Ronnie Jackson, Ryan Franklin Bowers and his wife, Jasmine Bowers, Chelsey Sierra Bennett and Parker Stephen Bennett; two great-grandchildren Kaiah Jaynea Parker and Alexandria Kailee Jackson; three sisters, Glenda Ann Chambers, of Pinehurst, Nora Jane Craven and her husband, Weldon Craven, of Seagrove, and Sheila Faye Deeb and her husband, Ed Deeb, of Pinehurst.
Visitation will be held 1:30 until 3 p.m. Wednesday June 16, at Raeford Praise and Worship Center, 2669 Fayetteville Road, Raeford.
Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. in the church, with Bishop Alton Burrow and the Rev. David R. Smith officiating. Burial will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park, 1105 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines.
