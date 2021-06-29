Everett Lewis Guion, “Sonny,” as he was known to everyone, set out on his journey to his best destination, Heaven. He left this world with family by his side, and peace in his heart and soul on June 27, 2021.
Sonny was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Aberdeen. His parents, Mattie Lou and Clayton Lloyd Guion, “Doc,” raised him to become the best version of himself. The baby brother of Martha Lou Meredith, “Mot,” Sonny may have found time to seek out a little mischievousness along his growing path. Always making life-long friends, his nickname was aptly suited, as he maintained an optimistic outlook.
Each stage of his life was filled with memorable accomplishments due largely to his caring and giving for others. He was an Eagle Scout, member of his high school football team, proud Navy veteran of the Korean War, a Mason, member of the Elks, and founding member and trainer for the Aberdeen Rescue Squad. Sonny was a known fixture at the Carolina Bank (now BB&T), and later Bill Smith Ford.
Sonny is survived by four daughters who will miss him dearly, Wendy Rodriguez, Kimberly Motes, Barbara McLeod and Lisa Sharrow (Bill). He is survived 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
No doubt St. Peter is meeting him with his very own golf cart, complete with clubs, plenty of golf balls, and of course, a couple of fishing poles. We can just see him driving off with his daughter, Deborah Louise, and his wife of the last 30 years, Ruth Russell Guion, to get the grand tour.
Sonny would tell everyone, “Every day is a beautiful day.” So, don’t waste your precious gift of time here on this earth. Enjoy each day, and live your life through God, always being your best self. He will see you on the greenest greens, or by the banks of the best stocked ponds, when the time is right.
Sonny’s family wish to express immense gratitude to Lower Cape Fear Life Care (Brunswick County and New Hanover County). His team of caregivers were above and beyond with their care and concern for our father. We are forever grateful. If you would like to donate to LCFLC, Sonny will definitely give you a smile from the 18th tee.
We also want to thank so many friends and neighbors for your prayers and support throughout such a difficult time. Everyone, you are too many to name, but you know who you are. Sonny loved you all.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at Page Memorial United Methodist Church, 115 W. Main St., Aberdeen, with burial to follow at Bethesda Cemetery.
