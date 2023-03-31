Everett C. Merritt

Everett C. (Ev) Merritt, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
Born Nov. 10, 1935, in Geneva, N.Y. to the late Everett and Marion Merritt, Ev graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1953. He attended Syracuse University, graduating cum laude in 1957, and then earned his master’s degree in industrial labor relations from Cornell University in 1959 and was No. 1 in the class.
He was married to Marilyn J. Smith from 1957-1980. Ev fathered two wonderful sons — Douglas Everett Merritt and David Christopher Merritt — both of whom were/are successfully employed and dedicated family men. Doug was unfortunately lost to cancer in 2014. Dave lives in Palmyra, N.Y., with his wonderful wife, Jill and the best grandson you can imagine, Jack Merritt.
Ev completed Officer Candidate School at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, Conn., in June 1959 and continued his Coast Guard career in active duty in Galveston, Texas, until 1962. He was later commissioned ensign in the USCG Reserve. Lastly, with the rank of O-5 commander, he served in various capacities around New York State until retiring in 1984.
Ev’s career in the personnel field began with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals (1962-1965). He then became the first personnel director of Rochester Institute of Technology (1965-1981). From 1982, until his retirement in 1993, Ev was self-employed as a registered representative with the Legend Group, earning his Certified Financial Planner designation in 1984.
He and Janet L. Gold married in 1984 and lived in Fairport, N.Y., and on Keuka Lake, N.Y., until retiring to Pinehurst in 1995. They followed the good weather between North Carolina and New York for 18 years and enjoyed friendships in both locations. Ev’s passion was golf, but he also enjoyed sailing, listening to music and watching sports and old movies and TV shows. He and Janet traveled the country in their RV and explored the world together on land and sea.
A private service for friends, family and community members will be held Saturday, April 8.