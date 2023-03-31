Merritt

Everett C. Merritt

Everett C. (Ev) Merritt, 87, of Pinehurst, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.

Born Nov. 10, 1935, in Geneva, N.Y. to the late Everett and Marion Merritt, Ev graduated from Palmyra-Macedon High School in 1953. He attended Syracuse University, graduating cum laude in 1957, and then earned his master’s degree in industrial labor relations from Cornell University in 1959 and was No. 1 in the class.