Evelyna Ellen Milbourne, 91, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence. Evelyna was born and raised in Vermont. Most of her working career was in retail sales, working many years at Twice-is-Nice. She was a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by two sons, Gregory and Jeff Milbourne.
A visitation will be held Friday, March 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the team at FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.