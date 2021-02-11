“Precious in the sight of the lord is the death of his saints.” — Psalms 116:15
Evelyn McCaskill Taylor, 97, of Penick Village in Southern Pines, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
A native of Mt. Gilead, she was a daughter of the late Carol and Maggie Ussery Mask. A state employee, Evelyn was retired from the medical records office at McCain Hospital. She was a faithful and active member of the First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, where she had been the oldest living member. She endowed and oversaw the Samaritan’s Fund, providing support and relief to the greater Aberdeen community.
Evelyn’s charm and joy for life was evident in all she did. She was a standing member and former president of both the garden and book clubs in Aberdeen. A Sunday School teacher at First Baptist and a member of both the Chancel and Keen-ager choirs, she remained active in her church until 2019.
Her interest in and promotion of education was of great importance to her. She served on both the board of trustees of Wingate University in Wingate, and the board of visitors at Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt. Her generosity of spirit and her wisdom were gifts to all who knew her. She was patron for the Green Mountain College choirs and endeared herself to them, often visiting and sharing in their life celebrations. Evelyn’s passion for travel and people took her throughout the United States and to South Africa. She showered those who knew her with care and charm. Her legacy is one of grace and truth.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her two husbands, Arnold McCaskill, in 1982; and Jack Taylor; in 1994; and her daughter Amanda Lawson, in 2020.
She is survived by her son, Alex McCaskill and wife, Paula, of Southern Pines; grandchildren, Betsy Haskins, Lauren Young (Steven), Brian Tice (Jennifer), Scott Tice (Melissa); great-grandchildren, Tanner Alberty, Eden Young, Olivia Young, Alexis Greene (Tyler), Blake Tice (Peyton), Brett Tice (Kaylie), Reagan Tice, McKinley Tice, Ashley, Trey and Brantley Treadaway, Ethan Locklear and Jayden Lear; and her dear friend, Mark Parsons.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, at Aberdeen First Baptist Church in Aberdeen, with the Rev. Daryl Cornett and the Rev. Collette Bachand officiating.
Memorial gifts may be made to: Aberdeen First Baptist Church.
