Evelyn M. Launhardt, 90, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at her home in Southern Pines.
Born on Feb. 9, 1931, in Chicago, Evelyn was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Anna Kornowski Milas. Evelyn worked as a secretary for Crane Packing Company for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Launhardt; and siblings, Chester Milas, Irene Akers, Stella Blair and Agnes Mikos.
Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Greg Launhardt and wife, Terri, of Florida, and Doug Launhardt and wife, Susan, of Missouri; grandchildren, Rebecca Pianetto, Melissa Ryan, Robert Launhardt, Daniel Launhardt, Emily Eisworth, Alison Garcia, Lisa Meister and Philip Boschert; and 10 great-grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
