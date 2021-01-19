Eva Glover

Eva Katherine Belle Glover, 73, of Fayetteville, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
A walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the chapel of Pugh and Smith Funeral Home; masks and social distancing are required.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m., at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. Masks and social distancing are required.
Online condolences can be made at www.pughsmithfh.com.
Pugh and Smith Funeral Home of Carthage is serving the Glover family.