Euliss Claude Cockman, Jr., 77, of Carthage, died Saturday, April 24, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
Euliss was a native of Robbins. He graduated from Elise High School, received a diploma in auto mechanics from Randolph Industrial Education Center and completed certification for teaching auto mechanics from N.C. State University. He retired as the director of school bus transportation for the Moore County School System after 31 years of service. Euliss loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them. He enjoyed a “good conversation” with anyone and never met a stranger. He was also a history buff, especially on the history of the “Plank Road” that ran through Moore County from Salem to Fayetteville. Of course he loved to work with his hands and “tinker.” He was an inventor and held multiple patents for his inventions. Euliss was the son of the late Euliss Claude and Lillian Mae Howard Cockman and was preceded in death by sister, Vickie Mae Cockman Talbert.
Euliss is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris; daughter, Darlene Cockman and husband, Paul, Anderson; son, Mitchell Cockman and wife, Bladen Leippe; grandchildren, Tesla and Candela Anderson, Graham, Ethan, Bryce, Addison, Emma, Hadley, Molly and Finn Cockman; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Sam Grist officiating.
The body will lie in repose from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Kennedy Funeral Home.
Memorial may be made to UNC Heart Center, 123 West Franklin St., Suite 51, Chapel Hill, NC 27516.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Cockman family.
Condolence online at pinesfunerals.com.