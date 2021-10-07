Dr. Eugene Carl “Doc” Deibler died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home in Charlotte,
Known to most as Doc or Buddy, he was born Nov. 8, 1924, in Bradford, Pa. He graduated from Bradford Area High School in 1942. On Nov. 17, 1942, nine days after his 18th birthday, he enlisted to become one of the first U.S. Army paratroopers. He was a member of the 501st Parachute Infantry of the 101st Airborne as a squad leader in A Line Company and G Company, 501st Airborne. He trained for his first jumps at Fort Benning, Ga., by doing static-line drops from a 250-foot-tall tower that had been part of the 1939 World’s Fair. He moved on to learning tactical jumps at Camp Mackall, a facility in North Carolina near Fort Bragg. He left the U.S. in January 1944 to be trained in England for six months before news came that on June 6, he would become one of the thousands of paratroopers to jump out over Normandy on what would become known as D-Day. He served for 37 months during World War II, from age 18 to 21. He received the Bronze Star for action in Bastogne at the Battle of the Bulge. In addition to Normandy and Bastogne, he also served in Holland and Alsace, his ancestral homeland. On his 90th birthday, he was knighted at the request of the president of France into the French Legion of Honor (started by Napoleon) with corresponding medal and given the title of “Sir.” The ceremony was held at the Foundation of the Carolinas in Charlotte. He was selected to be part of the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremonies held in both England and France during June 2019.
He arrived home from the war on Dec. 17, 1945, and wasted no time in marrying his one and only true love, Mary Smith, in her family’s living room on Dec. 22. The dress that Mary (now deceased) wore for their wedding was made from the silk reserve parachute he used on D-Day, which is on display in the U.S. Army Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville.
Taking advantage of the GI Bill, he enrolled in N.C. State University to become a textile engineer. After working a few years in the textile industry, he came home one evening and told Mary he wanted to go to dental school. He sent a letter to UNC Chapel Hill as part of his application, and he remembers telling them that he was 31 years old and just wanted to do something with his life. After earning his DDS degree and becoming “Doc,” he set up his dental practice in Sanford. He also had practices in Robbins and Southern Pines.
In addition to his enjoyment of golf, he loved to landscape his homes and to paint landscapes and portraits of friends and family. He was also an accomplished trombonist. He played trombone in dance bands as a teenager, in the military, and in concert bands until his 80s. Far more than any of his avocations, Doc loved his family. He spent the last five years of his life living in Charlotte with his daughter and her husband, his oldest granddaughter, her husband, and their three sons — four generations all in one house. He could often be found watching ball games on TV with his great-grandsons, eating cookies and drinking root beer.
As much as he loved his family and his wife, Doc loved his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ above all. Even though he had been a church goer and even a Sunday School teacher, it wasn’t until he was 50 years old that he found his ultimate life fulfillment in a personal relationship with Jesus. He could not contain his exuberance for his genuine and new-found faith, and his life and testimony were instrumental in many of his family members becoming followers of Christ as well.
Doc was the husband of the late Mary Smith Deibler and the son of Eugene George Deibler and Anna O’Dowd Deibler, both deceased.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Mary, Doc was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Deibler Frye.
He is survived by one daughter, Valerie Deibler Stancik (Glen); four grandchildren, Sarah Stancik Pay (Joe), and children, Bradley, Bennett and Dexter; Paul Stancik (Cindy), and children, Kaylen and Chase; Anna Stancik Miller (Ken), and daughter Heidi; and John Lennig Frye III (Megan), and children Fiona, Delaney and Jack.
A military honors service in celebration of Doc’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Seven Lakes Chapel in West End. A viewing for family and friends will be available 30 minutes prior to the service.
