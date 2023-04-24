Esther Sweeting, 93, of Pinehurst, passed peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Born in St. Louis, Mo., she was the daughter of the late Neta and Edward Myers. Esther was raised in Missouri and graduated from Rosevelt High School, class of 1948. She met and married Don in 1949.
She was active as a leader in Girl Scouts and a Bible school teacher. Her work career was mainly service, with 23 years in banking finishing at BB&T.
Esther was a member of Pinehurst United Methodist Church, and an avid golfer and bridge player. She was most proud of volunteer work with Bob Burell in starting the First Tee program many years ago, where she was known as Coach Esther. She also volunteered for all of the championships at the resort.
Esther was always positive every day with a zest for life, she would offer a big smile and words of encouragement for any circumstance. Esther was strong willed and determined to overcome many challenges.
Esther was the wife of the late Don Sweeting, of Perry, Ill. She was the mother of Anita Thompson, of Lynchburg, Va., Donna Butler, of Carolina Beach, and Don Sweeting, of Aiken, S.C. She was the sister of Margie Smith. Esther is also survived by her five grandchildren, Charles Thompson, Lynn Engle, Chris Thompson, Ashley Eisenbrown and Trey Sweeting.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to First Tee of the Sandhills, or FirstHealth Hospice House, in Pinehurst.