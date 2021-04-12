Ernest Lee Singletary, 83, of Southern Pines, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m., at Harrington Chapel FWB Church, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required.
Survivors include wife, Viola Singletary; brother, Marion Singletary and his wife, Christine; sister, Gladys Bronson and her husband, the Rev. Robert Bronson; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
