Ernest H. Crouch, 91, of Cameron, passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Quail Haven Nursing Facility.
A celebration of his life will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at Ashley Heights Church Cemetery, 501 Reservation Road, Aberdeen. Dr. David M. Helms will conduct the services.
Born in Hoke County, he was the son of the late Chesley T. Crouch and Ina Mary Thompson Crouch. Ernest went to school in Hoke County and joined the military in 1945, serving in World War II. He married Nancy Marie Lancaster on Nov. 10, 1948. He continued to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. His career in the Air Force continued for 26 years until he retired in 1972, having earned the rank of senior master sergeant.
After retirement from active duty, Ernest started working for Fowler Electric in Southern Pines as a electrician. Ernest was very active with the Air Force Sergeants Association during the 1970s and ’80s and served as president for several years. After his retirement from Fowler Electric, Ernest and Marie bought a trailer and put it on their lot at Holden Beach. They spent many enjoyable years together and with family at their beach home.
Ernest loved to grow things, and for years he had a large garden at his home in Cameron. He also enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and reading. He could fix or build almost anything. In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Nancy Marie Crouch; son, Larry Stevenson Crouch; brothers, Chesley Crouch Jr., and Hardin Crouch; and sisters, Bucilla Corbett and Cora Lee Hodgson.
He is survived by children, Jeff Crouch (Tracey), Ronnie Crouch, Carolyn Lipscomb (Bill), and Teresa Hartsell (Mike); 10 grandchildren, E.J., Jeffrey Jr., Matthew, Melissa, Daniel, Jenny, Robert and Jennifer; and 11 great-grandchildren.
