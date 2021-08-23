Eric O. Ritter, 57, of Robbins, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of Otis and Elizabeth Williams Ritter. Eric graduated from North Moore High School and went to work with the Department of Correction in 1987, where he worked at McCain and in Montgomery County. He then went to work with the N.C. Highway Patrol. Eric was a career public servant. He retired from the N.C. State Highway Patrol at the rank of first sergeant in January 2016. He joined the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in May 2018 as a part-time bailiff. He became a full-time deputy in February 2021 and was assigned to the security detail at the Historic Courthouse in Carthage.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Regina Mullen Ritter; daughter, Krista Greenough and husband, Tim, of Robbins; brother, Terry Ritter; grandchildren, Julia, Jade and Jasmine; mother-in-law, Jackie Mullen; brother-in-law, Eddie Mullen (Christina); sister-in-law, Candace Medlock (Kevin); nephews, Van Ritter, John Mullen, Dakota Mullen, Officer Marshall Medlock (Cheyenne) and Jacob Mullen; nieces, Madison Medlock and Gabrielle Mullen; and great-nephew, River Medlock.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beulah Baptist Church in Bennett. The family will receive friends following the service in the sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN., 38105 or Tunnel to the Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY, 10306.
