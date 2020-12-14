Emmaday C. Seymour

Emmaday Holliday Collins Seymour, 78, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, in the company of her loving family (in a protective setting). She was afflicted with COVID-19, which was just too much for her body to overcome on top of pre-existing conditions. The family will be forever grateful for the heroic care of the Atrium staff and her wonderful personal physician, “Dr. Jane.”
She was the daughter of the late Harold Arthur Collins and Emma Holliday Collins, formerly of Southern Pines, and beloved wife of William Gordon Seymour, of Charlotte. Emmaday was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold Arthur Collins Jr. and James McLeod Holliday Collins; and her niece, Elizabeth “Beth” Collins Johnston.
Emmaday was born Nov. 3, 1942, in Lumberton, and moved at an early age with her family to Southern Pines, where she grew up. She was a graduate of Converse College in Spartanburg, S.C., with an A.B. in religion. As a senior she was selected to be a part of a small group called the “Spirit of Converse” and was president of her senior dorm.
She was beautiful and charming, with an exceptional talent as a dancer. As such, she was recruited for beauty contests and was chosen Miss Sanford. She subsequently placed as a finalist in the Miss North Carolina Pageant in 1963.
She married her husband of 56 years, William Gordon Seymour, on Nov. 7, 1964, in Southern Pines. They lived in Quantico, Va., for Bill’s training; then in Tustin, Calif., while Bill was stationed at El Toro Marine Air Base. Their first daughter, Holly, was born there one week before Bill was deployed to Vietnam. Emmaday and Holly waited for his return, surrounded by supportive friends she had gathered. After their Marine tour (Emmaday insisted she was in the Marines too), they moved to Charlotte in 1968 for a job with IBM. Two more daughters, Jane and Shannon, were born in Charlotte, and Emmaday set about making a home for Bill and the girls.
Whether in Southern Pines, at Converse, Quantico, Tustin or Charlotte, Emmaday never met a stranger. She captured the room, in all the best ways, wherever she went. This was because she absolutely loved people. She delighted in genuine conversations with all sorts of people. It made no difference whether you were a store clerk or a big shot — the former might have been preferred. Knowing people so well, she always matched her love of gift giving with what would bring each person joy.
Family was her life. She grew up among extended family in places like Charlotte, and in South Carolina in Spartanburg, Florence, Galivants Ferry and Myrtle Beach. She spent summers in Myrtle Beach, with dozens of cousins, when it was a small town and the cousins could walk to the Krispy Kreme and play on the beach. With her own family, she duplicated that close family experience. Whether it was school, dance recitals or weddings, she was in the middle of it. Her legacy is her three daughters, who with their husbands and her nine grandchildren, all live within two blocks of each other in small-town-bicycle-riding-walk-to-the-ice-cream-shop Davidson. It is these grandchildren who gave her the gift of being known as “Mommaday.”
Emmaday’s roots at the beach, her love of dance and the draw of family led Emmaday and Bill to establish a second home in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. They danced in the shag clubs and went to the events until Emmaday’s arthritis developed. Still she enjoyed sitting on the porch, talking with all those she loved, and watching the sunsets over the ocean (she didn’t make many sunrises). Her beloved niece, Kim, was sitting on that porch thinking about and praying for her while watching one of those sunsets. She was unaware that was the moment of Emmaday’s passing.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William “Bill” Gordon Seymour, her daughters Emma Holliday Seymour Worsley (Holly), her husband, Bill, and their children, Emma Holliday Collins (Hollins), William Edwards (Will), Nathan Campbell (Campbell) and Dillon Barrett (Dillon); Rebecca Jane Seymour Copeland (Jane), her husband, Shawn, and their children, Grace Anne Holliday (Grace Anne) and Gibson Honaker (Gibson); Shannon Collins Seymour Flippin and her husband, Billy, and their children, Hannah Holliday (Hannah), Samuel Seymour (Sam) and Jacob Joseph (Jake). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Lallande Collins; her niece, Kimball Collins Cotty; her brother-in-law, Richard Gibson Seymour (Dick), his wife, Karen, and their family. She is also deeply loved by many nieces and nephews.
Assisting her over the last five years was her beloved Ricki Crowder, whom she referred to as her “mini-me.”
A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 12, at Myers Park Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Due to the pandemic, attendance was limited to the immediate family, but extended family and countless friends were able to attend virtually by streaming video, which is archived and remains available for viewing at https://myersparkpres.org/live/.
A private burial took place at the family plot at Old Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Aberdeen.
Memorials can be made to Hopeway Foundation, 1717 Sharon Road West, Charlotte, NC 28210 (Hopeway.org), Myers Park Presbyterian Church (COVID Relief Fund), 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207 (Myersparkpres.org), or Converse College, 580 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302 (converse.edu).