Emma L. Kelley

Emma Lorrain Kelley, of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 87, with many of her loved ones by her side.
She leaves us almost three years after her beloved husband of 65 years, Bernard “Kelley” Louis Kelley, who passed in November 2017.
She is loved and remembered by her siblings, Lillian and James “Jimmy” Garbrick, of Centre County, Pa.; her son, Robert Kelley, and his wife, Tracy, of Plainfield, Ill.; her two daughters, Stacy Lebak and Beth Kelley, both of Pinehurst; and her five grandchildren, Erin and her partner Derek, Zach, Alex and his wife, Kristin, Savannah and Zoe.
Emma was born Nov. 18, 1932, in State College, Pa., to Harry Garbrick and Susan Elizabeth Rhine. She lived there for the first 17 years of her life until she found Kelley and began a journey that would have the two traveling the U.S. (all but two, so the stories claim) and raising a family. Their family made their way from Delaware to Florida, to Texas to Virginia, and finally Pinehurst in 1985.
There was no greater joy for Emma than taking care of her family and loving them with her whole heart. She was witty and fun, but a strong matriarch. Her power to root and support her family was matched only with her ability to make everyone feel like the most loved and special being in the world without stealing from the rest. And it was no secret that if her time wasn’t spent with the family, she could likely be found painting, crocheting or happily assessing the loot she just got from estate sales around town.
Emma is missed, loved, and won’t soon be forgotten.